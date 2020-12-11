Where is the NIA on the Senate issue?

Dear Editor,

I have long given little to no attention to the National Integrity Action (NIA), led by Professor Trevor Munroe, as I have found the organisation to be extremely selective in what it pinpoints as corruption. I am of the firm view that the NIA's focus, in most instances, is to highlight only issues relating to the Government of the day, as it has in the past loudly and boldly spoken out against any hint of corruption; however, matters relating to the Opposition seem to be of little interest to the NIA, even if said matters have a national impact.

Up to a few weeks ago the NIA was very vocal in the call for Government to revoke the mining licence in Dry Harbour Mountains. I will agree that's a national matter; however, I am yet to hear of any concerns of corruption or impropriety.

I am flabbergasted at the fact that the Jamaican Senate is essentially being held hostage as the Opposition seems not to be able to get its house in order.

The NIA has been silent as Santa's arrival to deliver Christmas gifts on this national issue. I have not seen an official press release nor have I heard Professor Munroe on the air, as he would normally do, zealously protecting our constitution.

How can we take the NIA seriously when an issue such as this, which puts matters of the constitution regarding how senators are chosen and should serve into question, does not fall on its radar for being extremely important?

Is it simply because the Government is not involved?

I will say this: Jamaica suffers from the lack of truly independent advocacy groups, as most leaders of these groups seem to be on a frolic of their own.

Speak up, NIA, we are watching you.

Javid Brown

javidbrown@gmail.com