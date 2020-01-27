Where will Holness fall when judged by history?

Dear Editor,

I write on behalf of the Global African Congress (GAC) to express our displeasure of the Jamaican Government's willingness to accommodate the US Government's objectives that will achieve the following:

1) divide and rule the Caribbean;

2) create chaos and social instability in our regional institutions and economy;

3) continue the Donald Trump Administration warmongering policy and aggression against the sovereign states of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua; and,

4) manipulation of Jamaica's prime minister in order to get the US's puppet candidate elected to the post of secretary general of the Organization of the American States, despite the fact that several Caricom member states have already endorsed a candidate.

Caricom, since its formation in 1973, has consistently and persistently pursued a region-coordinated foreign policy that reflects the region states' best interests. There was a rapid and unhealthy departure from this progressive united regional position last year at the behest of the United States and Canada in the formation of the Lima Group of States.

The Lima Group was absolutely clear in presenting a policy position that posed a great danger to the system of international law that is so critical to the well-being and public interests of small developing member states such as ours in the Caribbean region.

The Jamaican prime minister should be demanding an unreserved apology from President Trump for referring to us as “sh***hole countries” and his endless anti-black and anti-brown racism and bigotry, including calling for police brutality against racialised people and putting children in cages.

Pompeo is a racist and a pathological liar well known for his warmongering against our sister member states Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, and he should be told so in no uncertain terms.

What do we have in common with Pompeo? Absolutely nothing! He is from a country, a class, and a race that enjoys the unjust enrichment resulting from the genocide of native people and the transatlantic trafficking of enslaved Africans and slavery, which are counted among the most atrocious crimes committed in the history of humanity.

History will judge Prime Minister Andrew Holness and the quintessential question: What is the common good of Pompeo's visit for the Caribbean people? Will Prime Minister Holness respect the goals and principles of the United Nations Charter and the principles of international law to maintain international peace and security, the promotion of friendly relations between states, international co-operation in solving problems, the sovereign equality of states, the peaceful resolution of disputes, the prohibition of the use or threat of use of force against territorial integrity or political independence of any State and non-interference in their domestic affairs, essential requirements for preserving the Greater Caribbean as a zone of peace and cooperation, in accordance with the Proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace?

I hope he's on the right side of history.

Cikiah Thomas

Toronto, Canada

cikiah.t@sympatico.ca