White illegitimate pressure

Dear Editor,

This letter is in reponse to the news article published in the Jamaica Observer, on Friday, November 13, 2020, titled 'World Pressure', featuring the comments of representatives from 19 countries on Jamaica's human rights record, demanding that our buggery law be repealed and that we move towards recognising same-sex marriage.

The countries by name are Greece, Canada, Germany, France, Honduras, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Timor-Leste, the United States, Argentina, Australia, Chile, Denmark, and Fiji.

I found it interesting to note that these 19 represented a meagre 27 per cent of those in attendance at the United Nations Human Rights Council Universal Periodic Review Working Group.

I also found it to be quite telling that no majority black nation was present among those pushing 'LGBTTTIMZ' laws on us — no one with anywhere close to a shared cultural heritage or national identity.

They seem to be just white, or near white, mostly rich countries trying to instruct us to follow their own illogical and morally depraved paths, more white pressure than world pressure really; an obviously poor attempt at cultural imperialism.

Our Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Kamina Johnson Smith seems to have represented us well, stating the obvious that our laws protect all Jamaicans from violence. The truth is, these laws also protect our genuine human rights, including freedom of speech, conscience, and religion. These genuine human rights have been stifled in many of these countries due to the creation of fake rights, not least of which is the right to sexual relations. These fake rights, which are being forced on us, have no basis in logic or reality.

There is nothing of appeal in the legal direction these countries have gone, not medically, spiritually, socially, or economically. As it turns out, white pressure to legalise buggery does not benefit the society in any way. It only erodes the family unit, removes the barriers of the media and the educational institutions that would have otherwise prevented them from promoting homosexuality to our children, and sets up the country for hate crime laws which restrict actual freedoms.

We need not feel pressured by this fickle group into the creation of illogical and immoral laws. It has never been like us to conform to the demands of other nations anyway. A sovereign and independent nation we are, steeped in the strength of Marcus Mosiah Garvey, the moral fortitude of George William Gordon, the righteous ardour of Paul Bogle and Sam Sharpe, and the fierceness of Nanny of the Maroons, we live under God, increasing in beauty. Our national destiny is not one of capitulation to world pressures, but rather playing our part, as prime influencers, we advance the welfare of the whole human race.

Dr Daniel Thomas

President

Love March Movement

danielthomaschristian@yahoo.com