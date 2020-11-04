Whither November 4, 2020 - January 20, 2021 in America
Dear Editor,
Donald Trump's hinting that he may not accept an election loss to Democratic rival Joe Biden in November indicates that the United States would be plunged into a crisis which would make the current one of COVID-19 seem like child's play.
Indeed, the 77 days between November 4, 2020 and January 20, 2021 would the the darkest period in that country's history. Not the civil war, or 9/11, could match what is likely to unfold.
America likes to hold itself up as the epitome of democracy, but, in just four years Trump has managed to derail all the hard-fought standards gained and set out by the founding fathers.
He has made a mockery of one of America's most cherished constitutional amendments, that of freedom of speech and the right to peaceful protest with his filing of lawsuits to prevent people from testifying before Congress, as well as stopping publications of books he deems to be damaging to his all-important image. He has ordered federal agents to disperse demonstrators and, even now, agents are roaming the streets of Portland, Oregon, ostensibly to quell rioters.
Indeed, America's greatest threat lies within.
If nothing else has been learnt from Trump's reign and assault on democracy it is the need for strengthening of that country's constitution.
Never in it's history has an American president paid such scant regard to human rights and the constitution; this, even after being impeached.
Sean Montgomery
St Andrew
c/o howiemac53@gmail.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy