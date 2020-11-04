Whither November 4, 2020 - January 20, 2021 in America

Dear Editor,

Donald Trump's hinting that he may not accept an election loss to Democratic rival Joe Biden in November indicates that the United States would be plunged into a crisis which would make the current one of COVID-19 seem like child's play.

Indeed, the 77 days between November 4, 2020 and January 20, 2021 would the the darkest period in that country's history. Not the civil war, or 9/11, could match what is likely to unfold.

America likes to hold itself up as the epitome of democracy, but, in just four years Trump has managed to derail all the hard-fought standards gained and set out by the founding fathers.

He has made a mockery of one of America's most cherished constitutional amendments, that of freedom of speech and the right to peaceful protest with his filing of lawsuits to prevent people from testifying before Congress, as well as stopping publications of books he deems to be damaging to his all-important image. He has ordered federal agents to disperse demonstrators and, even now, agents are roaming the streets of Portland, Oregon, ostensibly to quell rioters.

Indeed, America's greatest threat lies within.

If nothing else has been learnt from Trump's reign and assault on democracy it is the need for strengthening of that country's constitution.

Never in it's history has an American president paid such scant regard to human rights and the constitution; this, even after being impeached.

Sean Montgomery

St Andrew

c/o howiemac53@gmail.com