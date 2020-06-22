Whither the Rhodes Scholarship?

Dear Editor,

Our history is replete with the wanton acts associated with slavery. Without doubt we detest and abhor these acts but must acknowledge that we cannot change the past.

Some of our leaders over the recent past have been advocating reparation, although it is not quite clear who would be compensated or in what form.

As a reaction to “Black Lives Matter”, it is noted that a number of prominent personalities of the slave era are being discredited and their names dishonoured. Among them is Cecil Rhodes. It is being mooted that the Rhodes Scholarship, named in his honour, should be discontinued.

I am suggesting that although Cecil Rhodes was an enslaver, money left from his estate which laid the foundation for the scholarships offered to offspring of ex-slaves should be considered as a form of reparation.

We cannot change history; therefore, let us enjoy what little benefit we can.

There are a number of our prominent citizens who have already gone through the system and have served our country with distinction, and many more may well continue to do so. Let it be.

Ronald R Fagan

ronniefagan@gmail.com