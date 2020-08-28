Dear Editor,

I spent the last few days reviewing the manifestos of our two major political parties. Granted, this is my first time having this level of interest in a manifesto, but notwithstanding it has been a disappointing experience.

Let us ignore for a minute the fact that the People's National Party (PNP) only gave us a portion of theirs based on survey results and that the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and PNP both released their full manifesto on August 25, just before the first debate leading up to election. Let us ignore all of that and look at the content of both documents.

At best, these are reader-friendly versions of what I expect to be more thorough representations of their plans based on available data and strategic goals. But that doesn't exist. This is all we are getting.

So, I ask, who are the manifestos for?

I don't believe there will be any great value in picking to pieces either document, but they have both left a lot of questions and uncertainties with their vague rhetoric that, for many, only serve as tokens to keep citizens pacified.

I have said it a few times before that a manifesto should be a living document. There is no reason for the governing party to produce a manifesto that reads as if they are new to the realities of the country. It's duplicitous on the surface and shows a deeper lack of care for certain key areas of our country's systems.

A manifesto should be in a constant state of being updated, so at the end of the four-year cycle, after elections, each contender will have a comprehensive document addressing the issues that would have arisen over the time. It should be a good balance between proactive and reactive, addressing the issues of the day, but also looking at least five years ahead and planning for challenges that could come to the fore.

Manifestos should be written with a view that not many Jamaicans have access to the language and information presented in them. And I worry if it is intentional so they can keep certain populations entertained with the foolery of motorcades and dub plates.

It is time we elevate how we practise politics and it is definitely time that our people demand more from our political representatives; more accountability, better transparency, clearly communicated goals/targets.

Mario Christie

Director, policy and research

Jamaica Climate Change Youth Council

christiemario@gmail.com