Who is advising the PM on COVID-19?
Dear Editor,
I would like to ask a simple question: Who is advising the Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness and the Minister of Health and Wellness Christopher Tufton?
The novel coronavirus pandemic did not originate this side of the world, so we would have had ample time to see how other countries responded; what worked, and what did not work.
By now we would have all seen that whenever a country shuts down one part without shutting down the other there is always an exodus. We saw it in Italy, where people migrated from the north to the south, thereby worsening the spread of the virus. Then, much closer to home, we saw it in New York, where people migrated to other states like New Jersey, Connecticut, and as far as Florida. Hence, the shutdown of St Catherine could have yielded no different result but an exodus. What we need at this time is a total lockdown of the country.
I must also note that no system was put in place to protect parishes like St Thomas, Trelawny, and Hanover, all of which had no confirmed case of COVID-19. What should have happened was a closure of these parish borders, only allowing entry to essential workers, food, and medicine. I make reference to St Thomas in particular, even though people have been advocating for the closure of our borders, all concerns fell on deaf ears. Sadly, our fragile health care system here in the parish is not equipped to deal with the impact of community spread.
We should have had a complete lockdown seven days after March 23, 2020. Having done that we would be looking to open up our country locally at this time.
Leadership should be about more competence and less hype.
I am calling on the prime minister and the minister of health and wellness to do right by Jamaica and Jamaicans. Stop putting a Band-aid which will only cause the wound to fester. Lock down the country to help prevent further community spread at this time. I know for certain that my parish cannot manage a wide spread.
Hubert Williams
Councillor, White Horses Division
Minority Leader, St Thomas Municipal Corporation
