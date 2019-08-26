Who really murdered Ananda Dean?

Dear Editor,

Listening to the founder of Hear the Children's Cry and child care advocate Betty Ann Blaine, speaking on The Morning Agenda, on Power 106 FM radio, on the morning of Wednesday, August 7, 2019, she again made it loud and clear her deep concern and anguish pertaining to the Ananda Dean's case, and the many other children who have also been murdered.

According to Blaine, she said that, “It has been 12 years now since Ananda Dean has been murdered and no one has been charged. And many other children who have also been murdered, no positive results have come out of those gruesome tragedies. We need to send a serious message against inhumane brutality against our children.” (I paraphrased a little.)

She gave a lengthy speech in that interesting interview.

Can you imagine? So many years since Ananda was brutally killed and beheaded, and no one has been charged with her death? And there are many others who have been slaughtered in this fearful and “murder capital” country and the monsters who took their lives have not been caught.

We have been only bringing in suspects of violent crimes, instead of the killers.

Are there some brave prophets or prophetesses of God in this lawless and highly indisciplined country who can tell the nation who killed Ananda Dean and others who have been victims to these monsters?

I still remember that mother and daughter who were crucified and beheaded in Spanish Town, some years ago; and the long list of untimely deaths continues.

“Some breed a killing weh a tek place inna Jamaica an' across di worl' an' not even dranko deserve dem deh death!”

Donald J McKoy

donaldmckoy876@gmail.com