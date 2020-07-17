Why are we using mental illnesses as a source of entertainment?

Dear Editor,

For the past few years we've seen a rise in social media sensations that has daily provided laughter and gimmicks for us. It's sad, however, that we ignore their mental instability and exploit them.

We ignore what they have been through, and what caused them to be like this. We watch them venture into relationship with other mentally ill individuals and the gimmicks go further.

I met up on a post on Twitter recently that said, to the effect that, to make it in Jamaica you have to be a top-class claffy.

Claffy: Noun. Someone who acts, looks, or does something silly and/or comical. Most times unintentionally.

Sometimes we fail to realise these persons have mental health issues and so they make a fool of themselves and their families and we laugh, make memes, while not caring about what these people face. These people often become nine-day wonders, then months or years later we see photos of them pop with them either being homeless or insane.

What kind of nation have we become? Our problem is that we don't take mental illnesses seriously.

Sadly, when people go through depression we ignore them. When they go insane, everyone know's them, and that's the point at which they become famous. We are tearing people apart, we are tearing families apart.

So, my fellow citizens, when we see individuals like these, put down the camera and call the psychiatrist.

Romell Eubank

Biochemistry major

reubank@stu.ncu.edu.jm