Why bar media from airport?
Dear Editor,
I was shocked that the media were barred from covering the arrival of more stranded Jamaicans through Norman Manley International Airport under the controlled re-entry programme with restrictions, including quarantine.
The only conclusion from the strange order to remove journalists covering a topic of national interest is that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade was embarrassed after it was reported that a diplomat arriving on the first flight from UK was whisked away privately and not sent to State quarantine.
The US Ambassador was also reported to arrive on the island days after the closure of Jamaican borders, and shortly before 43 Jamaican nationals who were anchored in our waters were refused entry.
It is the media's job to report inconsistencies in policies and mistakes made with the handling of re-entry if it is not explained or implemented properly.
COVID-19 does not discriminate; diplomats are not immune.
Allow the media to do its job without fear or interference.
P Chin
chin_p@yahoo.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy