Why bar media from airport?

Dear Editor,

I was shocked that the media were barred from covering the arrival of more stranded Jamaicans through Norman Manley International Airport under the controlled re-entry programme with restrictions, including quarantine.

The only conclusion from the strange order to remove journalists covering a topic of national interest is that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade was embarrassed after it was reported that a diplomat arriving on the first flight from UK was whisked away privately and not sent to State quarantine.

The US Ambassador was also reported to arrive on the island days after the closure of Jamaican borders, and shortly before 43 Jamaican nationals who were anchored in our waters were refused entry.

It is the media's job to report inconsistencies in policies and mistakes made with the handling of re-entry if it is not explained or implemented properly.

COVID-19 does not discriminate; diplomats are not immune.

Allow the media to do its job without fear or interference.

P Chin

chin_p@yahoo.com