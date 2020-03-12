Why check up on Lee Boyd Malvo?

Dear Editor,

I read an article giving an update on Lee Boyd Malvo in the Jamaica Observer. The first question that came to my mind was: Why is your newspaper taking notice of such an individual after the despicable act in which he was involved resulting in the murder of innocent people in America?

Surely, there are other deserving Jamaicans who are doing great work helping the less fortunate and contributing to the country's development who deserve publicity.

I strongly suggest that your newspaper looks for individuals who are making solid contributions to the good of the nation and “big them up”, rather than wasting print on scumbags like Malvo.

He is doing his time in prison, let him now fade into oblivion, where he can build the life he deserves.

Ledger L Kellier

Fort Lauderdale

Florida, USA

