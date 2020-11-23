Why do we still suffer the same fate every time it rains?
Dear Editor,
After a long period of drought the heavens have been blessing us in an overly active record-breaking hurricane season. This has increased the water level in the dams and reservoirs, which allowed the National Water Commission (NWC) to ease the water restrictions in the Corporate Area.
The heavenly blessings, however, have shun light on the issue of substandard road construction. There has been reports in the media of road closures all over the island. Huge potholes and road breakaways are partly due to lack of proper and, in some instance, no drainage systems.
What is even more telling is to see newly constructed roads break like potato chips after a shower of rain.
It is easily understood that water by itself can be destructive and, for a country that expects hurricanes for at least six months every year, provisions should be made to mitigate against its destruction. The roads are flat, and with no where for the water to run, it settles on the one inch of asphalt and soaks into marl which in a short time becomes a pool.
With our recurring experiences over the years of rain causing road damage, why do we still suffer the same fate every time it rains? Who passes the roads after construction or repairs?
Roads have been costing the country billions unnecessarily due to substandard construction. It is full time we stop throwing away hard-earned money and hold contractors accountable for poor and shoddy road construction work.
Drain construction and cleaning, too, can save us some money.
Hezekan Bolton
h_e_z_e@hotmail.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy