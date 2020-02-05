Why earthquakes happen

Dear Editor,

I am writing because I noticed several articles in the Jamaica Observer concerning recent earthquakes in and around Jamaica. The Holy Scriptures clearly explain why earthquakes occur, and if one reviews the major quakes in the region this reason is further confirmed.

The Holy Scriptures hold that “when men rule over men they must be just ruling in the fear of the Lord” (2 Samuel 23: 3), in effect God explains to the governing powers that He expects them to uphold prompt, impartial justice due to their fear of Him.

The Holy Scriptures further confirm this saying to the ruling powers: “O House of David...execute judgement in the morning, and deliver him that is robbed out the hand of the oppressor, lest my fury go out like a fire and burn that no one can quench it.” (Jeremiah 21: 12). Clearly God is saying to the governing powers that if they fail to uphold prompt, impartial justice, He is going to get angry at them.

The Holy Scriptures, in Psalm 82, then summarise this concept and explain the results of the ruling powers failing to heed His council in this area, by explaining that: “He (God) judges among the gods (judges), so the judges must defend the poor and fatherless, and they must do justice for the afflicted by delivering them out the hand of the wicked, but if the judges do not understand and do this, but walk in error, then foundations of the Earth go out of course.” The result of the foundations of the Earth going out of course is an earthquake with all its after-effects, such as collapsed buildings and tidal waves.

Now this disobedience by the ruling powers is further confirmed in our region in that, in 1692, the foundations of the Earth went out of course under Port Royal and, as I understand, two-thirds of the town of Port Royal sank into Kingston Harbour.

In more recent history, in 2010, Haiti suffered a catastrophic earthquake which completely destroyed her Palace of Justice, and even smashed her Royal Palace. Clearly, this destruction was a result of the foundations of the Earth going out of course under that nation.

Now it is clearly documented that both Port Royal of 1692 and Haiti of 2010 were places of gross injustice, where the governing powers had failed to provide prompt impartial justice; and where the widow, the orphan, and the little man were not able to access prompt impartial justice against powerful oppressors. It would appear to me that the ruling powers of Jamaica may be erring in this area as well, because as I read the newspaper there is much coverage of gross injustice to people. So maybe these earthquakes that are being currently reporting are warnings to the ruling powers of Jamaica that they must comply with His instructions and provide prompt, impartial justice for all.

They say seeing is believing, so I recommend people visit Giddy House in Port Royal and Haiti's Palace of Justice.

John Wildish

