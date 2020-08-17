Why is NHT making it harder for mortgagors hit by COVID-19?

Dear Editor,

I am a mortgagor of the National Housing Trust (NHT). In the wake of COVID-19 and the resulting job lay-offs and salary cuts at my organisation I applied, through my company, to the NHT for a moratorium. The basis for the request was that staff salaries had been cut but would be evaluated at the end of three months (May 2020 - July 2020) based on the economic situation and the company's ability to restore said salaries.

We received written notification that the cuts would still be in effect for another three months, up to October 2020, and after that period another evaluation will be done to determine if salaries can be restored to normalcy.

My payroll department received a letter via email from the NHT advising that staff who require an extension of the moratorium should apply through a special assistance programme. This letter was forwarded to me and I submitted my application on July 29 with the letter from my company.

I have tried to follow up with the NHT on several occasions and was transferred many times to extensions that were answered by recordings instructing me to leave a message, etc, which I did. I thought I had a breakthrough when I finally spoke with a representative who told me that there was no update on my file to say I had applied for the extension, nor was there any note to say that I was approved for one. I was asked to complete:

1) an income and expenditure form

2) a credit report which has to be witnessed by a notary public, etc and

3) the special assistance form.

My questions to the NHT are:

* Why would existing mortgagors be required to go through this bureaucracy of a credit report and expenditure statement when we are already on your system as paying customers?

* Why were these requirements not given to us through the usual media so that we could have been prepared to follow through?

As a mortgagor whose payments are made on time from a reputable company I cannot understand why there was a change in the way the request for a moratorium is being handled to make the task more difficult. Why is the NHT putting undue strain on its mortgagors? All my information is already with the NHT.

I am stressed out, my salary has been reduced, goods and services are increasingly expensive, and the list of challenges goes on. By these new hurdles the NHT is adding to the stressors.

I am asking, as a matter of urgency, the powers that be at the NHT to address this matter so that mortgagors can get the help they need.

Concerned mortgagor