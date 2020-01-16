Why lock-offs in January, NWC?
Dear Editor,
Happy New Year.
We are hoping for 2020 to be the year of plenty, but in Jamaica it's already not so much, thanks to our friends at the National Water Commission (NWC).
The year has just begun and, according to NWC's website, Hermitage Dam and Mona Reservoir levels are extremely high — Mona Reservoir is at 94.7 per cent and Hermitage Dam is at 95.8 per cent. That's extraordinary!
So, why are we still being put through the discomfort of not having any water?
I live at Whitehall Avenue, specifically Victoria Courts, and this is an ongoing issue we face annually during the drought season, so we are no strangers to catching our water containers and carrying it up the stairs of our apartment buildings. But, in January?!
And, whenever NWC feels courteous enough to twist the controls at their office to allow us to have some water the pressure is only sufficient for the people on the ground floor; there's not enough force to get it to the top.
We as citizens cannot owe NWC any money. If the meter is running slowly they come and replace it with a faster running meter as they assume it's not operating correctly, while we're here not getting any water and we are being billed. The majority of the time my water bill only shows that I'm being billed for having the service.
How plenty is the year 2020?
Shanice Brown
shanzbee@gmail.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy