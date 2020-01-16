Why lock-offs in January, NWC?

Dear Editor,

Happy New Year.

We are hoping for 2020 to be the year of plenty, but in Jamaica it's already not so much, thanks to our friends at the National Water Commission (NWC).

The year has just begun and, according to NWC's website, Hermitage Dam and Mona Reservoir levels are extremely high — Mona Reservoir is at 94.7 per cent and Hermitage Dam is at 95.8 per cent. That's extraordinary!

So, why are we still being put through the discomfort of not having any water?

I live at Whitehall Avenue, specifically Victoria Courts, and this is an ongoing issue we face annually during the drought season, so we are no strangers to catching our water containers and carrying it up the stairs of our apartment buildings. But, in January?!

And, whenever NWC feels courteous enough to twist the controls at their office to allow us to have some water the pressure is only sufficient for the people on the ground floor; there's not enough force to get it to the top.

We as citizens cannot owe NWC any money. If the meter is running slowly they come and replace it with a faster running meter as they assume it's not operating correctly, while we're here not getting any water and we are being billed. The majority of the time my water bill only shows that I'm being billed for having the service.

How plenty is the year 2020?

Shanice Brown

shanzbee@gmail.com