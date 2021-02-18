Why not the Sputnik V?

Dear Editor,

By any chance could the Jamaican Government tell the people of Jamaica if the Russian vaccine is any worse than the Pfizer or Moderna or any other ones that have already been approved?

And if there is no difference, or if its superior to the others, why is Jamaica dragging its feet and not placing its order of the Sputnik V vaccine so Jamaica can bring the infection rate to an halt and prevent any further loss of lives?

Jamaica has to realise that this pandemic really shows us who our friends really are, and for sure our so-called friends, the US, who not too long ago warned us of the Chinese, are now hoarding the vaccine for themselves. Poor Jamaica is nowhere on their radar, even though Jamaica is a host for their vacationing citizens, who may well carry the virus here and spread it.

I think it's time for Jamaica to decide what it wants for its people and pursue it without having to worry that our friends will shun us, when they all put themselves and their people first.

I would like to suggest to the Jamaican Government to stop playing the Western political game and place an order for a shipment of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine while they wait for the Western manufacturers to deliver to us.

Since all the vaccines seem to be the same, why not take what is available now, instead of waiting for more infection and more death?

Robert Clarke

rclarke88@hotmail.com