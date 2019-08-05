Why, President Ricketts, why?

Dear Editor,

Michael Ricketts, president of the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) left me more than a little bemused after his utterances on TVJ Sports last Tuesday, July 30, 2019.

My confusion came from his statement that both he, personally, and the JFF, believe that the voting system in which only 13 people can vote for the president is flawed. He went on to say that the JFF will be having discussions with Concacaf's legal department before year end to bring some resolution to this issue.

Why then is the JFF bringing its election forward to September before Concacaf has a chance to sort out the rules?

Ricketts and other members of the JFF have been serving the remaining two years of the late Captain Horace Burrell's term in office, which does not end until November of this year, and the issue of under-representation has been known for more than two years. In fact, the issue was the subject of discussions when he (Ricketts) was seeking to replace the late president.

Many questions come to mind because of his utterances. For example, what kind of mandate can this admittedly flawed voters' list give to any president?

Why not allow Concacaf to sort out this issue and then have an election free of controversy afterwards?

What if Concacaf rules the September elections invalid?

Do we have the legal expertise in Jamaica to bring the JFF Constitution in line with international standards, or is it that we must rely on Concacaf to tell us how?

How did we get to this flawed list in the first place?

Ricketts, as the leader, has an obligation to clarify these issues for football supporters.

In the past, the personal ambitions of football leaders have trumped every other consideration, causing embarrassment to football and often gifting others with opportunities to disparage Jamaica by claiming lack of competence and lack of ethical standards. Is this our future?

Frankly, Jamaica and the Caribbean have had enough of that kind of selfish behaviour from football officials. It is time for a new era.

Football Supporter