Why should the disabled vote?

This is an open letter to the Members of Parliament, senators, councillors, and constituency caretakers:

Do you know how many people with disabilities are living in your constituencies?

Do you really know or understand our concerns or plights?

With regards to The Charter of Fundamental Rights and Freedoms (Constitutional Amendment) Act, 2011, do I/we really have the following:

The rights of a Jamaican citizen include the right to life; the right to personal liberty; freedom of movement; freedom from inhuman treatment; enjoyment of property; freedom of conscience; freedom of association; respect for private and family life; and freedom from discrimination.

The constitution also provides for freedom of expression, including for the press, and the Government, generally, respected this right. An independent press, generally effective judicial protection, and a functioning democratic political system combine to promote freedom of expression, including for the press.

I am a tri-disability — mental, sight and physical — person who is not religious, political, academic, educated, or financially stable at present. I am broken and disenchanted. Apart from the handicap, there are environmental barriers and limitations of opportunity. I want to educate myself. I want to move around to seek assistance, advice, and so forth. But the places to go either do not exist or are not fully accessible. Think about them:

1. parliament building

2. 99 per cent of the government ministries

3. constituency offices

4. 90 per cent financial aid organisations (government and private)

5. the courts

6. police stations

7. transportation

8. places of amusement, etc.

Many medical personnel, security forces personnel and other essential officers are unaware how to deal with a person in my condition and with my condition.

Do I/we really have rights, or is it that my/our rights as a Jamaican citizen have been disregarded or are in breach?

Do you, the elected representatives, really know or understand my plight?

Why should I/we vote?

Errington Pellington

Managing director

Paraplegic Development and Outreach Foundation (PARADOF)

paraplegicdevelopment@gmail.com