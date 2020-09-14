Dear Editor,

It's an enduring intrigue that, despite the historical and current hostility the Bible has faced, it's still standing as the unshifting lighthouse to a meaningful life and standard of morality.

Both physical and intellectual onslaughts have done nothing to really dent its value as a true road map and guide to our existence here.

Often, misrepresented readings and interpretations are forged as egregious straw men discredit the Bible, and yet a further reading therein would put those very interpretations in doubt.

Our anxiety to defame should not override our knowledge of what we're decrying, or because the rules may infringe on our concept of freedom and ways to live. If the Bible does not align with our objectives often the adjustments aren't for us, but the word.

Interestingly enough, our current novel coronavirus pandemic may have been greatly reduced if recommendations in Leviticus on cleanliness, strict washing of hands, and social distancing from transmissible diseases were observed. The Bible's prescriptions on moral behaviour are not unrelated to the rise in various diseases and the general social breakdown that results from our recklessness and irresponsibility.

So, it is not the Bible's counsel which are irrelevant, outdated and archaic, but our own impermeable devotion to self and freedom from consequence.

And even the fact that there is always an inspiration for a renewed attack on the Bible itself suggests that previous attacks were lacking. For why would we be rehatching settled disputes? This provides for why the Bible endures.

Homer Sylvester

Mount Vernon, New York, USA

h2sylvester@gmail.com