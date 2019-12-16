Will Brexit benefit or damage Jamaica?

Dear Editor,

Britain now has a mandated prime minister in the person of Boris Johnson. He took the electoral bet to the voters and won by a landslide victory.

What does this mean now for Britain? It means Britain truly wants to be liberated from the European Union, according to Prime Minister Johnson.

Almost 80 per cent of the vote was captured by the Conservative Party in the recent election held on December 12, 2019, leaving the Labour Party to lick its wounds. But, what does this mean for Jamaica and other small Caribbean countries?

Johnson will now seek to wrestle Britain from the clutches of the EU's hands. He might determine the free sanctioning of immigration laws tougher trade laws, that might cripple our trade market with Britain, and who knows what? Just food for thought.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's mandate is to get Britain free from the EU. So he has been returned to number 10 Downing Street. This has been the biggest political victory for the Conservative Party since the 1980s.

I believe Prime Minister Andrew Holness should be rushing, like the United States of America, to congratulate Johnson soon, so as to be up front, and in line, for any trade favours to be granted.

Jamaica, more than ever, needs to strengthen its ties with Prime Minister Johnson and Britain — and to do so urgently — so Jamaica can be among those powerhouse countries that will be seeking to forge ties with Britain.

Already US President Donald Trump has indicated his desire to do open trade with Britain, as demonstrated in his congratulations to the new (returning) prime minister of Britain after his landslide victory from the electorate.

Will there be any place left for us as small Caribbean traders to ply our goods and services?

Jamaica, along with other Caribbean countries, needs to find a niche in this deep trade waters in which all those other big fish will be swimming towards Britain to seek their share of the trade market pie.

And, will Jamaica and the Caribbean be blessed with trade incentives that will grant them competitiveness in the new single market space to be created when Britain finally leaves the EU? This, my friends, is food for thought, by those of the governing Administration, private sector organisations, manufacturers, and other players in the international economic market space, as it relates to our economic survival.

We will only have to wait and see what the next move will be, and what Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his newly elected Cabinet team will be putting on the political/trade table for all to grab.

But, while we tarry, let us not be left behind much to our own demise.

Alrick Davis

alrico_dee@yahoo.com