Will the 'dry-docked' voters make a difference?
Dear Editor,
Many Jamaicans who work temporarily overseas have been shipped back to Jamaica. They must not be labelled as COVID-19 transplants or any other such term.
It is only reasonable that these thousands of Jamaicans who are 'visiting' our shores for the extended vacation should have the pleasure of casting their ballots should an election be called. They, too, are registered voters and can make a choice for our Government.
Everyone should take a turn at showing up at the polls and not criticise the outcome.
Will their presence swing the result?
We will see.
Still, the bigger picture is that every citizen, wherever you live in the world, must make sure to activate his/her constitutional rights.
'Ightingupahstram
writingupastorm@yahoo.com
