Will the PNP circle the wagons, or will Dr Phillips strike?

Internal conflict is nothing new to political parties. However, internecine warfare is always extremely damaging and can hobble political organisations for long periods of time. The ruling Jamaica Labour Party can certainly speak to that, having gone through heavy bouts of conflict over many years that contributed to its representatives remaining on the Opposition benches in Parliament from 1989 through to 2007.

The current Opposition People's National Party (PNP), too, has seen its fair share of internal war from as early as 1952, when it dismissed Messrs Ken Hill, Frank Hill, Richard Hart, and Arthur Henry over ideological differences.

The expulsion of the four Hs, as the quartet was known, split the party down the middle and it took some time for the wounds to heal.

The current imbroglio in the PNP is a signal that the wounds inflicted on the party in the 2006 presidential contest have not healed. That race, which was very brutal, saw Mrs Portia Simpson Miller beating a field comprising Dr Peter Phillips, Dr Omar Davies, and Dr Karl Blythe to replace party leader P J Patterson, who had decided to retire from representational politics.

The PNP went into the 2007 General Election divided — a factor which was blamed for its loss after just over 18 years in power.

The following year, Dr Phillips mounted an unsuccessful challenge to Mrs Simpson Miller, most likely influenced by general disappointment within the party over the general election loss, and, probably, other issues that he must have felt were reason enough to do so.

Proof that Dr Phillips had not been forgiven by many in the PNP for that 2008 challenge was evident when Mr Peter Bunting tried to oust him last year, as the comments on the campaign trail were vicious.

The fact that Mr Bunting lost by a mere 76 votes served to cement the deep division in the party, despite attempts by both sides to demonstrate otherwise.

So now we have a group of Opposition parliamentarians — the 'Gang of 15' some people have labelled them — firing a warning shot at Dr Phillips with a letter complaining that since his colon cancer surgery he has not met with the parliamentary group and asking for a meeting to discuss the matter.

On the face of it, Dr Phillips needs to explain why he has gone so long without touching base with his entire parliamentary group about strategies, particularly in relation to his health, to contest an election, which will likely be called this year.

Party insiders have told us that Comrades, including Dr Phillips's supporters, have been anxious because they hadn't heard from him. They felt the big picture was being lost in the pursuit of narrow interests by both sides.

Regardless of attempts to spin the push by the 15 as just a request and not the first move of an overthrow attempt, one need only look at the fact that among them are Mrs Angela Brown Burke, Messrs Peter Bunting, Robert Pickersgill, Ian Hayles, Mark Golding, Dayton Campbell, and Luther Buchanan, all of whom were Dr Phillips's opponents last year.

The PNP has said that the requested meeting will be held next Monday. What will transpire from that caucus will be most interesting, because even if they agree to circle the wagons, the living quarters inside the circle will be uncomfortable.

The question now facing Dr Phillips is whether he will be forced to take the advice of veteran PNP member, former Cabinet minister and current Opposition Senator K D Knight who, in a social media post noted that the 15 “are not afraid to strike”; therefore, in order to save the party, Dr Phillips, too, “should not be afraid to strike”.