Wishful thinking in West Indies cricket

In early 2019 the West Indies defeated England in the Test series, drew the One-Day International series, and lost the T20 series. Fans were comforted not just by the victories but also the team's performance; they fought gallantly, showed heart, and most of all showed progress.

Immediately thereafter, the president of Cricket West Indies (CWI), in an effort to blood local coaching talent, made wholesale changes to the coaching staff with Floyd Reifer being appointed interim head coach. With these changes came a turn in West Indies fortunes — a team that once showed grit and determination became soft and impotent, evidenced by losses to Bangladesh in a tri-nation series and a dismal performance at the World Cup in England.

There were hopes that the recently concluded home series against India would have stemmed the downward trajectory of the team's performance, but that, my friends, was wishful thinking.

They began by losing the T20 series 3-0, then the ODI series 2-0 and, having shown improvements in the longer version of the game over the last few years, there was a glimmer of hope that the Test series would have had a different result, but that, too, turned out to be wishful thinking. They were humiliated 2-0.

The CWI president had earlier said that the reason for the team's poor performance in the World Cup was that his predecessor, Dave Cameron, ignored the needs of white ball cricket, focusing primarily on Test cricket. Ricky Skerritt, in his capacity as CWI president, has overseen losses in white ball cricket and now Test cricket. One can only wonder where his focus lies. Maybe he should be reconsidering the direction he is taking West Indies cricket. Or, is this, too, only wishful thinking?

Skerritt has also made it abundantly clear that his belief is that coaching talent is available within the Caribbean, but if by any stretch of the imagination Floyd Reifer is the best available West Indian coach, then “dawg nyam wi suppa”. In speaking about the appointment of Reifer as interim head coach, Director of Cricket Jimmy Adams said Cricket West Indies will begin a comprehensive recruitment/search process for the best available West Indian head coach from September 2019, immediately following the home series against India. Well, the home series against India has now come and gone, and so too must Reifer. But I fear that again is only wishful thinking.

