Wishing PM Johnson and the UK well

On Wednesday another chapter in the ongoing Brexit saga in the United Kingdom — which has engendered political uncertainty and clear divisions within the ruling Conservative Party — was written in the annals of world history.

After much strain, persistent admonitions, and a failure to gain an exit from the European Union (EU), Prime Minister Theresa May demitted office and in walked in the mercurial yet charismatic Mr Boris Johnson as the new prime minister of the UK.

One must remember that Mr Johnson was a minister under Mrs May's regime but left his post amidst controversy.

After visiting The Queen, Mr Johnson stridently went to the iconic Number 10 Downing Street, where he gave his first speech as chief executive.

“The doubters, the doomsters, the gloomsters, they are going to get it wrong again. The people who bet against Britain are going to lose their shirts, because we are going to restore trust in our democracy, and we are going to fulfil the repeated promises of Parliament to the people and come out of the EU on October 31, no ifs or buts,” was the strong message of Prime Minister Johnson as he indicated that he would right the wrongs of his predecessor.

Then came more strong and potent words: “I have every confidence that in 99 days' time we will have cracked it. But you know what, we aren't going to wait 99 days, because the British people have had enough of waiting. The time has come to act, to take decisions, to give strong leadership, and to change this country for the better.”

Prime Minister Johnson then showed his brutal, or some may claim his no-nonsense side, when he named his Cabinet, which literally was a culling of those who supported Mrs May and those who took positions for the UK to stay in the union. One political commentator headlined his opinion column, 'Butcher Boris Johnson's Midsummer Massacre'.

The political winds have been blowing hard ever since the 2016 referendum when the people of UK voted for England the leave the EU. With many starts and stops allied with, at times, gross indecision, which culminated in the fall of two prime ministers — Mr David Cameron and Mrs May — Mr Johnson, who was born in the United States (New York), is faced with making some very difficult decisions.

Thus far, the flames of the political wrangling and uncertainty in the UK have not affected Jamaica in any visible manner.

We still remain a member of the Commonwealth and trading relations continue at their usual pace.

At the same time, Jamaica still maintains a very strong relationship with the EU, which has consistently provided development funds.

Let's hope that if the UK does leave the EU, Jamaica is not faced with the option of choosing, as these political machinations sometimes weigh heavily on some outside of the conflict.

Prime Minister Johnson has, in the past, been criticised of using racist and homophobic language, and now that he has become head of government of one of the leading nations in the world, let us be optimistic that his past misdemeanours will not haunt him.

The situation as it unfolds in the UK under the leadership of Mr Johnson should be watched closely by our foreign affairs experts, as it is not something to be scoffed at or summarily dispatched.

We wish Prime Minister Boris Johnson and all the people of Great Britain well.