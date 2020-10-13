Woe in Windies women's cricket

Dear Editor,

Cricket has been the heart and soul of the Caribbean people for decades. Over the years, we've had many reasons to celebrate home series victories over England and T20 World Cup triumphs; however, it's fair to say that there have been more disappointments than triumphs.

While we celebrate the triumphs, we certainly held back no punches when the disappointments came: “West Indies a di worst,” or “Di bwoy dem wutliss,” are often the statements at poor performance. But what about our women?

The West Indies women's cricket team has brought triumphs to the Caribbean people as well. How can we forget the 2016 T20 World Cup winning team, led by the captain, our very own Jamaican Stafanie Taylor. However, subsequent to that triumph this women's team have been spiralling downwards at the speed of gravity and the criticisms have not been strong enough.

Criticisms or not, the downfall of this team is a major cause for concern and warrants immediate attention. It's disappointing to see the former world champions with a record of one win in their last 16 matches.

But for followers of the game among us, we can readily identify the reasons for the downfall. The failure of Cricket West Indies to develop quality players performing at a high standard has been hurting this team for years. For too long Taylor and Deandra Dottin have been carrying the burden of the team on their shoulders, both in the batting and to a lesser extent the bowling department.

The team was recently in England where they lost 0-5 to the English in a five-match T20 series. It was as though seniors were playing against schoolgirls.

It will take more than just Taylor and Dottin to spark a turnaround. Hayley Matthews is one player that definitely needs to pull up her socks. She's too talented and gifted a player to not be more of a consistent performer. However, if recent history is anything to go by, it is easier for doctors to find a cure for the coronavirus than for this women's team to win a match.

One thing is for sure: Our female cricketers need more attention.

Kemar Bogle

