Working together in the COVID-19 fight

Dear Editor,

The COVID-19 pandemic is one of the most dangerous challenges this world has faced in our lifetime. It is, above all, a human crisis with severe health and socio-economic consequences.

The World Health Organization (WHO), with thousands of its staff, is on the front lines, supporting member states and their societies, especially the most vulnerable among them, with guidance, training, equipment and concrete life-saving services as they fight the virus.

I witnessed first-hand the courage and determination of WHO staff when I visited the Democratic Republic of the Congo last year, where WHO staff were working in precarious conditions and very dangerous remote locations as they fought the deadly Ebola virus. It has been a remarkable success for the WHO that no new cases of Ebola have been registered in months.

It is my belief that the WHO must be supported, as it is absolutely critical to the world's efforts to win the war against COVID-19.

This virus is unprecedented in our lifetime and requires an unprecedented response. Obviously, in such conditions, it is possible that the same facts have had different readings by different entities.

Once we have finally turned the page on this epidemic, there must be a time to look back fully to understand how such a disease emerged and spread its devastation so quickly across the globe, and how all those involved reacted to the crisis. The lessons learned will be essential to effectively address similar challenges as they may arise in the future.

But now is not that time. Now is the time for unity, for the international community to work together in solidarity to stop this virus and its shattering consequences.

António Guterres

Secretary General

United Nations