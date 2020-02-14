Yes, 'kudos to Supreme Ventures Foundation'

Dear Editor,

I believe when we witness good deeds we should acknowledge them, especially with how quickly negativity can overpower us.

I am in agreement with the editorial published on Monday, February 10, 2020, 'Kudos to Supreme Ventures Foundation'. I read with great admiration that the Supreme Ventures Foundation (SVF) had put in tremendous effort and resources in the installation of fire alarm systems in State care homes across Jamaica. This initiative reiterates that there are still good people left in the world, as they seek to provide a safer environment for children in these homes, some of which were victims of fire.

The fire safety project was initiated after multiple incidents of fire at children's homes in recent years.

SVF has been progressive in its mandate to help wherever possible. It has been consistent in upgrading the fire safety equipment in State-run homes, namely Yadel Home for Girls in Old Harbour; Strathmore Place of Safety in Spanish Town; Homestead Place of Safety in Stony Hill, St Andrew; Maxfield Park Children's Home; etc, under the memorandum of understanding between them and the Ministry of Education and Youth. So far, the group has allocated approximately $30 million in not only fire systems, but fire safety education and training for wards, house mothers, and other key stakeholders.

This venture is a commendable one for SVF and, more importantly, their actions have spoken loudly, and Jamaicans like to see tangible evidence, rather than hear.

Sharie Lee

shar.silvie@gmail.com