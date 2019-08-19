Dear Editor,

“Yes, we can!” was a catchphrase by the main character in the popular cartoon Bob the Builder; it was made popular by Barack Obama during his historic 2008 presidential campaign.

Yes, we can, is the charge I make to the youth of my great nation, Jamaica.

Today I will encourage each young reader of this piece by simply sharing a part of my story to illustrate how young people, yes, young people, can achieve their goals through hard work and dedication, despite their economic, emotional and/or physical situation.

I am a 25-year-old young man who is strong-minded, success-driven, and grounded in the faith of Christ from the fishing village of Rae Town, in Kingston. The first born to both parents; my father being a drug addict for most of my 25 years, and my mother being emotionally disconnected and unable to provide me with the basic necessities as a child in an emotional whirlpool. Not just being fatherless, but confused by the fact that on one hand my father was a drug addict living on the street of Kingston like a undercover madman, while on the other hand my father was and still is glorified by his peers in the many stories I hear daily as being the most brilliant and intellectual mind they have come across.

I hear that he has been “set this way” by evil people. But for me it's just that I have had to live my life with no dad to guide me along the way; no dad to teach me how to drive, or to even talk to about girls.

When I set out to write this I was reminded of the many obstacles that I have had to overcome. These emotional obstacles have served to re-energise me to be a positive influence to everyday youth in the garrison.

My journey to overcome these obstacles wouldn't be possible without the warm embraces and encouragement from my grandmother. She has been pivotal in making me the man I am today.

Now, I'm a logistics professional as well as a youth representative for communities in and around central Kingston. I encourage every young aspirants to strive for success. I encourage every young person, especially those who might be facing any form of difficulties, to first set even one goal you want to achieve, start working towards it, seek assistance, and always believe that you can.

Dayne Dick

Young leader of the Americas fellow

