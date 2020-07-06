You will pay the price for flip-flopping, Prime Minister!

Dear Editor,

Oftentimes when one tries to please everyone he-she ends up pleasing no one. I fear that will be the case with Prime Minister Andrew Holness who looks more confused and out of his depth with every flip-flopping decision surrounding the COVID-19 crisis.

Holness's announcement last week that cinemas will reopen reeks of miscalculation and one more gamble with the lives of the Jamaican people who elected him to serve.

How can hosting people in a closed off air-conditioned room for over two hours be safe? If these patrons are buying food and drinks will they be expected to keep masks on while eating and drinking and frolicking in the dark? Who will be tasked to police them?

Doesn't this go against all advice we have been given by the health ministry to include, but not limited to, opening windows and avoiding air conditioning, cold, dark confined spaces where crowds tend to gather? At a time when social gatherings are at a maximum of 20, how can the prime minister justify the opening of theatres, even at 50 per cent or 60 per cent occupancy, when the number of occupants will far exceed the 20-person maximum?

Not even in the most liberal states in the USA have cinemas been reopened, and the decision is further proof that Holness is being pulled and pushed like a canoe in a raging storm.

If the People's National Party gets its act together, I am predicting the Jamaican electorate will send Holness packing at the next general election. He will pay the ultimate political price for his erratic behaviour.

Peter Simson

psimson331@gmail.com