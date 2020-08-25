Lively Social Issues debate on tonight

JAMAICANS are in for what is shaping up to be lively and intelligent sparring tonight, when the People's National Party's (PNP) team of Raymond Pryce, Lisa Hanna and Dayton Campbell take on the Jamaica Labour Party's (JLP's) Kamina Johnson Smith, Floyd Green, and Christopher Tufton for an hour-and-a-half-long debate on social issues.

Much of the anticipation arises from the issues likely to come to the fore – including crime, education, and healthcare, which are already emotive and polarising, but even moreso in the face of COVID-19.

The participants themselves, based on their backgrounds, profiles, and performance in parliament, also lend to the anticipation.

Pryce and Hanna, the candidates for St Catherine East Central and St Ann South East, respectively, have backgrounds in communication and broadcasting and are at ease with public speaking and presenting on camera. They have shown themselves to be informed with sufficient grasp of the art of the emotional appeal. Campbell, the candidate for St Ann North Western and a medical doctor by profession, has also shown to be at ease presenting before a crowd.

On the JLP side, Johnson Smith, Green and Tufton are expected to put up a formidable fight.

Debates are almost second nature for Johnson Smith, a lawyer by profession. Her performance in parliament and on the world stage as Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Andrew Holness led Cabinet, has shown her to be well-read and informed, and cool and poised under pressure.

Green, the charismatic former junior education minister and candidate for St Elizabeth South Western, is also no stranger to formal debates, having been pacticising as an attorney for close to a decade. He is also a skilled advocate, serving as president of the Guild of Students while at university, and president of the JLP's young professional affiliate, G2K, later on.

Tufton, the health minister who faces the camera and fields a multitude of questions from the press almost daily since the COVID-19 pandemic first presented on the island back in March, is also expected to perform well. Tufton is the candidate for St Catherine West Central.

The entire field is witty, articulate, well-spoken and should be relatively adequately seized of the varied social issues for intelligent and passionate discussion.

Tonight's debate is the first of three planned by the Jamaica Debates Commission for the 2020 election season. It will unfold inside the Creative Production and Training Centre in Kingston starting at 9:00 pm.

While there will be no studio audience, the public will be able to participate via social media, with provisions made for fielding a third of the questions. The public will also be able to watch the debate on TV, or listen on radio.