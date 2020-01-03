Cherise makes a statement

There have been a number of high-profile shootings involving black youth in recent years. Most of them took place in the United States; Trayvon Martin and Michael Brown were the most pronounced.

Those incidents sparked international protest and made an impact on artistes such as Trinidadian singer Cherise Ransome. It inspired her to write and record the song, Police in The Hills. Released on New Year's Day, the song was recorded at Anchor Studio in Kingston.

It is co-produced by Delroy “Fatta” Pottinger and Herman “Bongo Herman” Davis.

“This song really raises further awareness to how black persons are targeted and killed just by nature of being black by law enforcement. It's something that we see being increasingly highlighted in the media, more specifically in the US. Although it wasn't my intention to go there when the song idea came to me, in developing the song I felt like I can give a voice to the plight of our people,” Ransome told Jamaica Observer's Splash.

Ransome, who is from the town of Couva in west-central Trinidad, has been recording for 16 years. Some of her previous songs include soca collaborations like Beautiful (with London Future) and RoboManSay, both fellow 'Trinis'.

She dabbled with dancehall last year on Black White, done on the AFROdisiac rhythm produced by Jamaican Giovanni Ashman.

Police in The Hills was recorded with a strong cast of Jamaican musicians, including Kirk Bennett on drums, Bongo Herman on percussions, bassist Mikey Fletcher, keyboardist Franklyn “Bubbler” Waul, saxophonist Dean Fraser, guitarist Paul Crossdale and backup singer Isha Bel.

Though she was weaned on the soca synonymous with her homeland, Ransome stated that reggae is also a big influence.

“I love reggae music. I grew up on Bob Marley and Lauren Hill, so I would definitely name Lauren Hill as one of my biggest influences. I'm also a big Chronixx fan,' she said.