'A father figure'

Nadine Sutherland was a bubbly pre-teen when she met and worked with Bob Marley in 1980. At that tender age, she never knew she was in the presence of an icon.

Sutherland was 11 years old when she first met Marley. She had recently won the Tastee Talent Contest and was given the opportunity to record her first songs at his Tuff Gong Studio in Kingston.

“To me, he was just an adult. I knew at the time that he was a singer, but I had no idea that he was superstar,” Sutherland joked.

At the time, Marley was 35 years old and a major star. He was promoting his Survival album, released the previous year, and preparing to launch his most ambitious tour of the United States.

“My first interaction with him was when I went to studio to do Starvation on The Land. I remember him being there and giving out instructions and telling the band what to do and how,” Sutherland recalled. “I was small at the time, I could barely reach the microphone and I remember he told them to put me on a chair to stand, and he made his suggestions on how I should do it. That's how he is when we are in the studio.”

Reflecting on that experience, Sutherland is grateful for the time she was Marley's student. He died in 1981.

“Now when I think about it, I want to scream because while back then I was too young to really understand, now it's like, 'Oh my Gosh! I literally worked with a legend'.”

Written by Marley's close friend Sangie Davis, Starvation On The Land did well during a time when violent and racy tunes dominated Jamaican airwaves. Sutherland took her career to the next level in the 1990s when she recorded hit songs like Action (with Terror Fabulous), Anything for You (featuring Snow) and Babyface.

One of her fondest Marley memories was the day he bought her ice cream, to comfort her after a traumatic experience.

“When I started working with them, me and his children got very close, 'cause we were always playing together, and we were about the same age. Every Saturday, he used to take the kids up to his farm in Zion Hill. They had a river there and when they were coming back they would stop and pick me up 'cause I lived close to there at the time,” she recalled.

“One evening when we were coming down in his yellow and white VW, his driver Allan met in an accident and hit a man! Me and all his kids were traumatised, and they picked him [the injured man] up and put him in the van and we were shocked. You'd think they would rush him to the hospital but they brought him to Tuff Gong and I remember Bob was livid and cussing and saying, 'why him [driver] do dat an' di pickney dem inna di car?' After that they brought the man to the hospital,” Sutherland continued.

When Bob returned, Sutherland said he had calmed down.

“He came over to me and asked if I was alright and was there comforting me and asking if I need anything. He bought me ice cream that day, and in that moment Bob became more than the man helping me with my career, but I started to see him as a father figure.”

Nadine Sutherland is scheduled to perform today at the annual Bob Marley birthday concert at the Marley Museum in Kingston.