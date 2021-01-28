'Bradley's House' stands firm

The House That Bradley Built, a various artistes collection, is top performer on this week's US Current Reggae Albums Chart. It re-enters the table at number one, after selling 740 copies last week.

To date, the set has sold 2,688 copies. It was released September 4 by LAW Records. It previously peaked at number one.

Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica: Reggae Collector's Edition, a 25-song compilation, also makes strong moves. Released last summer, it sold another 105 copies to bring its total to 3,185 copies, and moves from number eight to three.

World on Fire by Stick Figure dips from number one to number two with 218 copies. It has so far sold 28,696 copies.

Higher Place by Skip Marley slips to number four, while Uprising Live! Limit by Bob Marley and The Wailers (Eagle Rock Entertainment) rises three places to number five.

Coastin by Iration rebounds to number six, Look For The Good by Jason Mraz bullets from number 13 to seven and Got to Be Tough by Toots and The Maytals moves up from number 11 to eight.

Upside Down 2020 by Buju Banton falls from number five to nine while Soul of A Rebel by Bob Marley and The Wailers (Cleopatra Records) re-enters at number 10 after selling 42 copies.

Dancehall Royalty by Vybz Kartel, which entered at number two last week, crashes to number 25. Skillibeng's The Prodigy jumps from number 14 to 28.

Regionally, Try Me by veteran singer Leroy Sibbles tops The Foundation Radio Network top 30 Music Chart (New York).

Pressure by Koffee and Buju Banton spends its second week atop the South Florida Top 25 Reggae Chart.

On the streaming-driven Billboard Reggae Albums Chart, Bob Marley and The Wailers crown 55 weeks in pole position with Legend.

Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection by Shaggy is number two, while World on Fire and Set in Stone by Stick Figure are numbers three and four, respectively.

Greatest Hits by UB40 is number five, Dutty Rock and Dutty Classics by Sean Paul are six and seven, respectively, with Higher Place by Skip Marley dropping a notch to number eight.

Fixtape by Popcaan holds firm at number nine, so too Exodus by Bob Marley and The Wailers which rounds out the Top 10.