'COURT RAGE'

Ilene Wright-Brown, mother of slain dancehall deejay Keshan, is outraged at the slow pace of her daughter's case.

“The file was left at the DPP's [Director of Public Prosecution] office, and they're saying that the information presented was short. Now, the only information that was missing from the file was who took the gun from the guy that shot her. That is it! It has been almost one year and five months since she died, and we have gotten nowhere. I am waiting until the end of this month, and if nothing changes, I am going to book a flight and go to the 'Hundred Man' police station myself to find out what is happening,” Wright-Brown, who has resided in the Cayman Islands since 2018. told the Jamaica Observer.

Hundred Man refers to Greater Portmore Police Station in St Catherine.

According to reports from the Corporate Communications Unit, the Jamaica Constabulary's information arm, Keshan (given name Keneisha Brown), 24, was shot dead on July 20 last year by an unnamed man with whom she had a heated dispute at Sharper Lane in Old Harbour.

The report stated that the deejay stabbed the man three times, and he retaliated by shooting her once in the upper body.

Wright-Brown, however, is disputing the police report, arguing that her daughter was not capable of such an act.

“Keshan did not stab that boy! Yes, she threw stones in his car, but she never stabbed him and from the incident happened, the police are saying it's self-defence. I said this is a lie. Keshan was so afraid of knives till she took the longest in our house to cook, simply because she did not want to use a knife to cut up anything,” said the mother of four, of which Keshan was the third.

Wright-Brown added that her children were grown up in a peaceful home, and none of them were ever violent.

“I grew up in the Seventh-day Adventist Church and that's how I grew them. Dem nuh go a road. If you ask anybody in the community [Marlie Mount], they have nothing bad to say about those children. I am confident that whatever is being reported about self-defence is false. Weh Keshan a do wid knife?” the mother continued.

Wright-Brown, who was in the Cayman Islands on the day of her daughter's death, came to Jamaica four days after the tragedy. She said her daughter's death still haunts her.

“I was the one who went to identify her body... If she was taken away by sickness, it wouldn't be so bad, but to take my baby away like that and until now no charges have been made? It's ridiculous. Some days, the family cannot stop crying, and other times it's like they can't bear it anymore and they keep posting her picture to cope,” the mother added.

Meanwhile, Detective Noel Bryan, who gathered information from the crime scene, says he empathises with the bereaved mother.

“The matter is now out of my hand. I took a statement from an eyewitness and the file was delivered to my seniors. She's a mother who wants closure and who can blame her? Right now, I'm just waiting on a ruling to see how things will proceed,” he told the Observer.

Since her debut in 2013, Keshan released several songs, including Bubble Up Your Body, Don't Lie, Kill or Die, and The Goods featuring Vybz Kartel.