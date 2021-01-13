'D Brown' concert gets virtual nod

THE current global health crisis due to the spread of the novel coronavirus will not curtail plans to celebrate the life and legacy of the “Crown Prince of Reggae”, Dennis Emmanuel Brown.

Plans are currently underway to celebrate the 63rd anniversary of his birth with a number of events that will adhere to strict COVID-19 protocols as established by the authorities.

As part of the activities in observance of Reggae Month, The Dennis Brown Tribute Concert will be staged virtually this year, with a number of acts giving of their time and effort to pay tribute to the late artiste. Traditionally, this concert has been held on Orange Street in downtown Kingston where Brown was born and spent his formative years, voicing classics for the various music producers whose studios dotted the popular inner-city thoroughfare. Last year the event was upscaled and taken to the Kingston Waterfront, with acts such as Richie Stephens, Freddie McGregor, Chester Miller and George Nooks paying tribute in song.

The Dennis Brown Foundation — a group of the late singer's contemporaries — has, over the years, been the vanguard for keeping his memory alive.

The singer's very close friend and former road manager Trevor “Leggo” Douglas told the Jamaica Observer that, despite the effects of the pandemic on mass assemblies, there will still be a gathering this year.

“We are glad that Minister [of Entertainment and Culture Olivia “Babsy” Grange] is still going ahead with the concert virtually, because we have to continue to celebrate him even though we can't gather downtown as usual. We now, we gonna have a little thing...a gathering with Chinna [musician Earl “Chinna” Smith] on the birthday,” he shared.

A prolific hitmaker, Brown was born February 1, 1957. He died July 1, 1999 at age 42.

His popular songs include Here I Come, Love Has Found Its Way, Little Green Apples, For You, Stop The Fighting, and If I Follow My Heart.