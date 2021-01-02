'Digicel Unplugged' hits the mark

BOXING Day 2020 will go down in the books as one to remember following the musical extravaganza that was Digicel Unplugged - Christmas Edition.

The two-hour online concert, hosted by Digicel Brand Ambassador Khadene “Ms Kitty” Hylton, was headlined by Christopher Martin, Bounty Killer, and Sanchez.

Heart eyes and fire emojis flooded the comments section as Christopher Martin took to the Unplugged stage. He started the set with favourites including Mama, Mi Fren Dem, and Take My Wings, before kicking the party into high gear with Big Deal, Big Big, and Dweet.

Martin ended his sweat-filled set on a more sombre note, advocating against gender-based violence with Stop The Violence Against Women. He also shared some words of encouragement, noting: “Making it through 2020 is in itself an accomplishment. Continue to work hard and push forward. Anything is possible as long as you reach for your goals and put your best foot forward.”

Bounty Killer was up next, blazing through his catalogue of dancehall classics such as Down In The Ghetto, Fed Up, and Sufferer before taking the online party to a higher level. He was backed by the Ruff Kutt Band.

The audience expressed their excitement through emojis, typing comments like: “a real legend”; “Killer never fails to put on a show”; and “Boxing Day tun up ya now”.

Last, but certainly not least, came a stirring performance by reggae singer Sanchez. Nostalgia filled the air as he breezed through his hits, taking the audience back to the 90s with songs like Here I Am, Wherever I Lay My Hat, and Never Dis Di Man.

Sanchez wrapped his set by paying homage to reggae greats Dennis Brown, Gregory Isaacs and others, performing a soulful rendition of some of their most popular songs.

Brand marketing manager for Digicel Jamaica, Carla Hollingsworth noted: “This year we have all had to pare down our holiday festivities, but that does not mean we still can't celebrate the season. For us at Digicel, we wanted to ensure that our customers were able to enjoy the season and experience some of the excitement that's still part of the Jamaican Christmas tradition. We couldn't think of a better way to spend a Boxing Day indoors than to share some classic reggae and dancehall with friends and family, in the safety of their homes.”