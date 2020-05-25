With seven words, “Do you want to be that guy?” deejay Beenie Man earned the title of the negotiator and seemed to defuse any tension which could have arisen when cops descended on the Verzuz online clash on Saturday night.

For many on social media this was all a stunt, set up to give more authenticity to the Jamaican dancehall scene for which raids and the intervention by the police are a common feature.

A source close to the production confirmed, however, that two members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force did in fact come to the location, but there was no active threat of the event being shut down.

“I believe they just wanted to see what was going on. But when they pushed the door it just looked as though they were there to shut down the dance. They were very good and Beenie was excellent,” the source told the Jamaica Observer.

It all happened at about 8:20 pm as the highly anticipated matchup between the two icons of dancehall music was hitting its peak. There were 407,000 viewers tuned in on the Verzuz TV Instagram page and Bounty Killer had just dropped his hit collaboration Guilty featuring Swizz Beatz, who incidentally along with fellow producer Timbaland have created the Verzuz phenomenon.

The first indication that something was about to go down was the nervous look on the faces of selectors Richie D and Kurt Riley. The music stopped and out of nowhere came a very authoritative voice, “Good evening, Beenie,” to which the deejay replied “Good evening, Officer.”

The next few moments were priceless and Beenie Man kicked into negotiation mode.

“People the police are here and they are saying good evening. How are you, yuh good?” said Beenie Man.

“We are on international TV live, can we not do this right now. The world is watching us right now, can we not do this right now. We have 500,000 people watching us right now all over the world,” he continued.

Then came the phrase that would ring out over the world: “Do you want to be that guy? Do you want to be this guy? Do you want to be that guy? Do you want to be that guy?” Beenie Man questioned the cop repeatedly.

“People the police are here, but we are not stopping because before COVID-19 it was murderers killing people... it was people killing people then COVID-19 start killing people. So we doing this. Killer [Bounty Killer], we not going to make them disturb our thing... Killer come back ova yah so nuh, dem gone outta door.”

“People the police are gone. We get rid a them. It's good we're Jamaicans, we're being good, we're being nice. People let's do this,” Beenie Man concluded.

The deejay quickly instructed Kurt Riley to play something, and he drops Murderer, Beenie Man's collaboration with Barrington Levy. The show continued.