'Don't blame Shenseea!'

SHENSEEA'S manager, Romeich Major, is saying the US media's bashing of the dancehall singjay for performing at an outdoor concert in Wywood, Florida, on Saturday night is unjustified.

“We are artistes, we are management, and we get book. If someone books us for a show, and we ask them if it's okay for the show to be kept in their area and they approve it, I don't see we're doing anything illegal. First of all, the promoter got his permit, and a lot of police was at the venue working,” said Major in an Instagram post yesterday afternoon.

Major was responding to a story by ABC afflilitate Local 10 WPLG, titled 'Superspread event in Wynwood sign of the times as to why COVID-19 cases are rising', which was published on Saturday. According to the article, hundreds of people were packed side-by-side at the concert. The patrons were there to see Shenseea, without any obvious enforcement of COVID-19 social distancing rules.

“It is one example of why experts believe that South Florida, among other places around the country, is speeding toward an unsettling peak in coronavirus cases,” the article continued.

As of yesterday, Florida has recorded 885,000 positive cases and close to 18,000 deaths.

Major said it was the promoter's duty to ensure that the COVID-19 protocols were adhered to.

“My duty is to protect my talent, to make she go and perform for her fans, and her leave in a safe manner. Shenseea came almost at the close of the event. She performed, she walked into the venue. Went straight to the stage. Showtime started, another artiste performed, called her up and she finished performing we left the venue instantly. Wi normally come and wi do meet and greet, wi stop. At the end of the day, we get book for a show,” he said.

“People will always bash and say di artiste this and the artiste that. But at the end of the day I'm a manager, I follow rules and regulation. Yuh notice, Jamaica say: 'No events' and mi nuh keep nuh events... We artistes get bookings fi overseas so wi go do it. We clear customs. We spoke to customs and let us know wi have a show, they allowed us go in. As I said, the venue had a lot of police. So nuhbody cyaan bash the talent and say the talent do this and the talent do that. Go and speak to the promoters. They are the persons that should make sey all protocols followed,” he continued.

Recently, Dexta Daps also came under similar scrutiny for performing at an event in Brooklyn, New York, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Shenseea, whose given name is Chinsea Lee, rose to stardom after the release of Loodi featuring Vybz Kartel in 2017. Since then, she has enjoyed corporate and musical success, becoming brand ambassador for Campari and Boom Energy Drink.

Her other songs include Shen Yeng Anthem, The Sidechick Song, Blessed and Trending Gyal.