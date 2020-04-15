'Ele' for court on April 24

ELEPHANT Man is scheduled to appear in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court in Half-Way-Tree on April 24, for allegedly making false declarations when arriving in the island early March.

The deejay is in the process of seeking legal representation from high-profile attorney-at-law Christopher Townsend.

“I have been approached and negotiations are far advanced. And, from the documentation I have seen, he's summoned to appear in court on the 24th [of April] ,” Townsend told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

According to a police report, Elephant Man (given name Oneal Bryan) arrived at Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay in early March, along with members of his team, and was asked to declare the countries he visited.

Elephant Man was reportedly on tour in Europe but did not declare all the countries he was in, which is an immigration requirement.

At the time, the Jamaican Government had put in place safety measures at ports should persons who travelled outside the country contract the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Europe is grappling with the outbreak of the pandemic. As of yesterday, countries reporting most cases are Spain (169,496), Italy (159,516), Germany (125,098), France (98,076) and United Kingdom (88,621).

Jamaica has recorded four deaths from the virus.

Elephant Man subsequently issued a video apologising for what he called a “misunderstanding” at the airport.

“I really, really, really, sincerely apologise to the staff of the Sangster International Airport and the minister of health and the people of Jamaica. I also want to apologise for any misunderstanding for the way I incorrectly completed the form. I actually put the last country I landed in, as opposed to all the countries I landed in the last six weeks. Sorry fi dat, drop asleep, yuh done know. I have spoken to the authorities and I am now self-quarantined at home,” the deejay stated.

A former member of the Scare Dem Crew, Elephant Man is known for songs such as Willie Bounce, Nuh Linga, Pon Di River and Signal The Plane.