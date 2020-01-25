'Floating' is on tomorrow

Now in its fourth year, the popular Floating Grill and Spill series is ready to bring more vibes and excitement tomorrow evening.

Scheduled for the Mona Hockey Field in St Andrew, the event is expected to feature high-energy music from DJ Mac, ZJ Ice, DJ Shella, and Coppershot.

“Persons can expect lots of fun, good music, good food and a great ambience,” said co-promoter Christopher King.

According to King, keeping the event fresh and going with the latest trends, have helped in the continued success of Floating.

“We try to mix things up with each staging. We change up the line-up of DJs and we also keep the food menu fresh to have people coming back. Our patrons look forward to our diverse food offerings at each event,” said King.

Notably, the food at Floating Grill and Spill is done on spot — right in front of the patrons.

King shared how the event has evolved over the years.

“The diversity of the crowd has definitely grown. We have more than just university students attending. We have persons from corporate Jamaica, entertainers and young professionals”.

Wray & Nephew White Overproof rum has thrown its support behind the event, which is held twice yearly.