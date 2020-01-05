'Gargamel' begins Long Walk

The Jamaica Observer's Entertainment Desk continues its daily look at people and events who featured prominently in the news during 2019.

EVER since his return to Jamaica in December 2018, veteran deejay Buju Banton maintained headlines throughout 2019.

After being whisked away from the Norman Manley International Airport leaving many disappointed, the next question was... When is the concert?

Then the announcement came that his first major performance would be held on March 16 at National Stadium in St Andrew.

Ronnie Tomlinson, publicist for the Grammy-winning deejay, confirmed the date with the Jamaica Observer, noting tickets will go on sale as early as January 16 — two months before the highly anticipated performance.

Buju Banton posted on his social media pages giving notice of the show.

“It's truly been a Long Walk to Freedom...but I give thanks for the outpouring of love and support over the past 9 years ... I look forward to seeing and thanking you all on the Long Walk to Freedom tour, beginning March 2019,” said Buju Banton.

The question as to whether the artiste was missed was answered in no uncertain terms as within minutes of the tickets being available online in January, the website crashed due to the rush.

Weeks prior to the concert, Buju Banton was to grab headlines and earn more criticism when he failed to show of the launch event for the concert. Instead, a pre-recorded video message was shown to the sea of journalists and media representatives who attended the event.

The organisers of the March 16 concert wanted to ensure that it was a memorable event. The event was expected to be the largest of its kind at the venue in decades, with an estimated 32,000 patrons set to attend. Chronixx, Etana, Cocoa Tea, Delly Ranx, Romain Virgo, Ghost, Agent Sasco, LUST, and Buju's son Jahzeil were also on the bill. A number of road surrounding the National stadium were closed with a strict park and ride policy being enforced for patrons to reduce vehicular traffic around the venue and reduce the possibility of congestion.

With days to go before the historic concert, the deejay would again grab headlines after an altercation with his son Markus.

There were conflicting reports as to the root cause with some pointing to missing show tickets, while others mentioned the use of vehicles belonging to the deejay. The alleged incident took place at Buju Banton's Carlyle Avenue recording studio in St Andrew, and was reported to the Constant Spring police.

An officer at the Constant Spring Police Station, who requested anonymity, confirmed the incident.

“Yes. His son made a report some time last night... It's a case of assault as he was punched in the mouth,” the officer told the Jamaica Observer.

“He was sent to doctor.”

The younger Myrie did not press charges.

On the day of the concert, well over 30,000 people packed the National Stadium for the historic event. Said to be the largest concert held in Jamaica's history, Buju Banton performed like he never left, dropping the hits from his deep catalogue backed by his reunited Til Shiloah band. For many, the most memorable moment was his performance with fellow icon Beres Hammond.

Corporate Area hotels and other forms of lodgings reported brisk business and high occupancy levels in wake of the landmark event.

The Long Walk To Freedom Tour was officially underway and the next stop was The Bahamas.

There were conflicting reports coming out of The Bahamas regarding the second concert in Buju Banton's Long Walk to Freedom tour, which was held at Thomas A Robinson National Stadium in the capital Nassau, on March 29.

Images on social media showed a sparse venue and a caption stating that “more people attend a political rally.” Media outlet Bahamaspress.com reported a “near empty” field and questioned the claim that tickets were sold out.

When the tour rolled into Trinidad and Tobago, it wasn't the concert which first made headlines.

On April 20, the afternoon before the concert, which was set for the Queen's Park Savannah, there was a police raid on the singer's room at the Hilton Trinidad hotel which drew widespread condemnation and prompted Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith to visit the singer and apologise for the incident. Griffith would join the singer on stage where the two sought to mend strained relations between Jamaica and Trinidad.

“Tell the people of Trinidad and Tobago that all is well and it ended well,” said Buju Banton as Griffith stepped onto the massive stage inside the Savannah.

“Buju Banton, I will take a line from your song. How could you ever think? Trinidad and Tobago, don't ever doubt we're your friends,” Griffith said as they shook hands. “And from GG to BB, Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica are allies forever,” he continued.

“You hear that? We're gonna make it better. The relations between the two nations must improve. It begins tonight. We pressing the reset button. You saw it,” Buju said, to cheers and applause.

Barbados was next.

From all indications, the Long Walk to Freedom tour by reggae artiste Buju Banton continued its history-making ways with the fourth stop in Barbados, on April 29.

Reports out of the sister Caribbean isle called the show 'the biggest ever in Barbados', as bumper crowds turned out at Kensington Oval, in the country's capital Bridgetown, to witness the reggae/dancehall star.

This was confirmed by Buju Banton's long-time mentor/producer Donovan Germain, who accompanied the artiste.

“This one was massive, massive, another massive one,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

There was, however, no indication of the size of the crowd which streamed into the famous cricket ground was built to accommodate 28,000. The shows in Jamaica and Trinidad witnessed record audiences, reported to be in excess of 30,000 at each venue.

The event in Barbados brought out the country's pop princess Rihanna, who flew home specially to attend. This fuelled further speculation that there is a collaboration with Buju Banton on her reggae album, which is set to be released some time this year. Rihanna is said to have missed the early performances of Jamaican artistes Spragga Benz, Wayne Wonder and Agent Sasco, but definitely arrived on time for the Buju experience.

As the Long Walk To Freedom tour continued to make its way across the region the stops included Suriname on May 4, Grenada on May 11, Tortola in the British Virgin Islands on June 15, and St Kitts on June 29. Jamaica would get another chance to see the artiste as he headlined Reggae Sumfest in Montego Bay on July 20.

“The Gargamel” was the closing act for the festival's final day. Being the consummate showman, he chanted and danced across the stage, performing hit songs including Destiny, Untold Stories, Not an Easy Road and Champion before removing his shoes.

Barefooted for the remainder of his 75-minute set, the lanky artiste captivated the full house with other favourites including Close One Yesterday, Give I Strength, and Hills and Valley.

Following these Caribbean dates, Buju Banton headed to Europe. Among the stops are Cologne, Germany for Summer Jam; Amsterdam, Netherlands; Zurich, Switzerland for Jamaica Splash; Porto, Portugal; Vertheuil, France for Reggae Sun Ska; and Geel, Belgium. From all reports these events went well.

Performances aside, Buju Banton also did work in the studio. His first single Country for Sale dropped in May. He then released two more singles, Steppa and Trust, before year end. He was also featured on two tracks on the much-anticipated album, Father of Asahd, by American, hip-hop producer DJ Khaled.

Despite the favourable performance, Buju Banton is yet to give any media outlet, local or foreign an interview since his return from incarceration. It was this which earned him more headlines following his performance at the World Creole Music Festival in Dominica in October.

“The Gargamel” gave the patrons gathered at Windsor Park Sports Stadium, in the capital Roseau, what many are saying was the highlight of the festival, dropping the tracks he has been known for throughout his nearly 30-year career. The artiste was also lauded for incorporating the madras, the national fabric of Dominica, into his stage attire for the event. However, local media entities were left with a sour taste after the artiste failed to grant any interviews and were concerned at the level of security during his visit.

Reports state that members of the media were not pleased with the stipulations laid down by the artiste and his team. This included the fact that the media had to vacate the press pit after he performed his first three songs.

In weighing in on the matter, the country's Director of Tourism Colin Piper explained that these stipulations by Buju Banton were not directed at Dominica or the World Creole Music Festival.

“Certain artistes have certain criteria, so as part of their agreement to perform you either accept those criteria or you don't. When I looked at the documents, they are not specific to the World Creole Music Festival, they are specific to Buju Banton as an artiste and entertainer — and certain terms and conditions they asked the organisers to meet as part of their willingness to perform,” Piper was quoted as saying.

Buju Banton and his team are looking to release an album in the first quarter of this year.

Germain shared that there are plans to release another single before the end of the year 2019and go for the album in the first quarter of 2020.

He said the ultimate goal of any artiste is to capture as wide a demographic as is possible with their music. He told the Jamaica Observer that that is what Buju has been able to do over the years with his music and that's where he is heading at this time following his near 10-year prison sentence on drug-related charges.

“Buju is in that unique position. he is able to capture the cultural music audience and the hardcore dancehall fans and each segment of the market loves him dearly. We released Country for Sale as the first single which was that cultural , social commentary side of the artiste, and no we are going for the dancehall fans with Trust. The thing is that we also have to try and reach a new audience, those young people who were 10 when he went away are now 20, so we have to catch their ear,” Germain explained.

“Buju is very focused at this time and is looking forward to re-establish himself as the premier Jamaican artiste,” he said.