'Gringo' keeping the faith

WITH the world reeling under the pressure brought on by the novel coronovirus disease (COVID-19), Montego Bay-based deejay Unknown Gringo has penned a gospel song to stave off fears and inspire hope.

“Sometimes the people dem want a little encouragement to just have hope in God 'cause everybody ah worry right now. I want the people to feel good and know they can trust in God. Although we ah sinner, and we not perfect, wanted to inspire hope and trust in the Almighty. We were at the studio playing some instrumental and the words just start come, just to encourage people at this time of crisis,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

The song, Keep the Faith, will be released in April on the Desconocido Music label.

Jamaica confirmed its first COVID-19 case on March 10 and, so far, has confirmed 36 cases and one death.

“It's been a rough couple of weeks, and the way the pandemic ah shape it out, it looks like the worst is yet to come, so people have to lean on their faith at this time,” he said.

Unknown Gringo (given name Frantz Morris) is known for songs, including Life Set a Way and Babylon Leave I Alone.