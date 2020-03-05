'Jamrock's' first cruise off
There is still no word on the decision by Damian “Junior Gong” Marley and his team regarding cancellation of the Welcome To Jamrock cruise which was set to sail from November 30 to December 5.
It was scheduled to be the first of two voyages by the successful venture.
When the Jamaica Observer reached out to Marley, it was convayed that he did not wish to comment at this time. He referred to a statement issued two weeks ago indicating that the cruise which features performances by top artistes will not take place due to “unforeseen circumstances”.
The statement further noted that passengers who were booked on the cruise, which was set to commence on November 30, will be refunded in full. Refunds were set to be processed during the week of February 17-21, and was expected to take approximately seven-10 business days to be credited to account holders.
A second cruise had been organised as the original voyage, set for December 5-10, was fully subscribed within hours of the dates being announced.
The cancellation represents a sharp change for Marley who had expressed optimism just one week before in an interview with the Jamaica Observer.
He shared that both cruises would have the same line-up of artistes and activities. The Grammy winner added that having two cruises back-to-back represented the next step in the growth of the Welcome To Jamrock brand, which is now in its seventh year.
“Realistically, we are doing the same cruise twice so we don't have anyone feeling like they have been short-changed based on which cruise they went on. So, we are aiming at having both cruises be exactly the same,” Marley said at the time.
Marley and his team have already announced two-time Grammy winner Shabba Ranks as well as American hip-hop artiste Nas, among the cast.
Sailing on Royal Caribbean's Independence of The Seas which has a capacity of 4,370 passengers, Welcome to Jamrock Cruise will set sail from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with day stops in Ocho Rios and Montego Bay.
