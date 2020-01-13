'Keep in the loop'
ENTERTAINMENT and Culture Minister Olivia “Babsy” Grange is encouraging Jamaicans at home and in the Disapora, as well as visitors to the island, to download the Reggae Month Jamaica app to keep abreast of the happenings during the period.
Reggae Month is observed during February. The app, commissioned by the Reggae Month Secretariat, is available for download on Android and iOS devices.
“The app is a source of information about Reggae Month and Reggae Month activities. It will help people keep up on all that is happening — the many events, location, times, dates, etc plus news and information surrounding the celebration, including accommodation. Visitors to the island will find it particularly useful, as it is a one-stop shop for Reggae Month,” Grange told the Jamaica Observer in a written response to our queries.
“The Reggae Month app solves a major information problem. It is a way to pull stakeholders together on a singular platform so that they know what each other is doing and will be able to channel their efforts and resources more efficiently and economically.”
The Entertainment Minister announced the introduction of the app as one of the new initiatives at the Reggae Month launch held at Jamaica Pegasus hotel in Kingston in December.
She also plans to introduce an insurance fund for musicians and artistes. This programme will be in partnership with Jamaica Reggae Industry Association, Jamaica Association of Vintage Artistes and Affiliates, and Jamaica Federation of Musicians.
— Brian Bonitto
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy