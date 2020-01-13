'Keep in the loop'

ENTERTAINMENT and Culture Minister Olivia “Babsy” Grange is encouraging Jamaicans at home and in the Disapora, as well as visitors to the island, to download the Reggae Month Jamaica app to keep abreast of the happenings during the period.

Reggae Month is observed during February. The app, commissioned by the Reggae Month Secretariat, is available for download on Android and iOS devices.

“The app is a source of information about Reggae Month and Reggae Month activities. It will help people keep up on all that is happening — the many events, location, times, dates, etc plus news and information surrounding the celebration, including accommodation. Visitors to the island will find it particularly useful, as it is a one-stop shop for Reggae Month,” Grange told the Jamaica Observer in a written response to our queries.

“The Reggae Month app solves a major information problem. It is a way to pull stakeholders together on a singular platform so that they know what each other is doing and will be able to channel their efforts and resources more efficiently and economically.”

The Entertainment Minister announced the introduction of the app as one of the new initiatives at the Reggae Month launch held at Jamaica Pegasus hotel in Kingston in December.

She also plans to introduce an insurance fund for musicians and artistes. This programme will be in partnership with Jamaica Reggae Industry Association, Jamaica Association of Vintage Artistes and Affiliates, and Jamaica Federation of Musicians.

— Brian Bonitto