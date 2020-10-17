'Laud them while alive'
EMERGING deejay Brite Tention feels the Government of Jamaica's National Honours and Awards ceremony should focus on outstanding individuals while they are alive.
“I don't buy into the idea of posthumous awards. Recognise the individuals when they are alive, not dead. Let them experience that moment of meeting the governor general. Perhaps, that's the only moment they will have in their lifetime to come face-to-face with the GG,” Brite Tention told the Jamaica Observer.
“This is not to say that there are not exceptions. A police officer who is killed by risking his life in saving two kidnapped victims should be given a posthumous award, but some of these awardees don't have to be cushioned and led to the podium for an award they were well deserving of five or ten years before,” he continued.
The National Honours and Awards ceremony is scheduled for Monday, Heroes' Day. Due to restrictions brought on by COVID-19, the ceremony will be virtual.
Brite Tention, whose given name is Ted Isaac, is a graduate of Cumberland High School in Portmore, St Catherine. He feels there is much more established radio stations could do in exposing “talented” emerging artistes like himself.
He is currently promoting his recently released single, Gyal President, on the G3K label.
“The song is not about teaching our youths to forget about everything else and focus on women 24/7. But, the truth is, we just cannot do without women whether they good or bad. The fact is, there are other songs I do, for example, which is about love and keeping the peace,” he said.
Brite Tention got his break earlier this year with the release of Every Girl. He has since released Mi Good, Lotto Shoes, and Don't Rush.
He aspires to be among dancehall's elites.
“I have a wealth of talent so it doesn't take a miracle,” he added.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy