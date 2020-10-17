'Laud them while alive'

EMERGING deejay Brite Tention feels the Government of Jamaica's National Honours and Awards ceremony should focus on outstanding individuals while they are alive.

“I don't buy into the idea of posthumous awards. Recognise the individuals when they are alive, not dead. Let them experience that moment of meeting the governor general. Perhaps, that's the only moment they will have in their lifetime to come face-to-face with the GG,” Brite Tention told the Jamaica Observer.

“This is not to say that there are not exceptions. A police officer who is killed by risking his life in saving two kidnapped victims should be given a posthumous award, but some of these awardees don't have to be cushioned and led to the podium for an award they were well deserving of five or ten years before,” he continued.

The National Honours and Awards ceremony is scheduled for Monday, Heroes' Day. Due to restrictions brought on by COVID-19, the ceremony will be virtual.

Brite Tention, whose given name is Ted Isaac, is a graduate of Cumberland High School in Portmore, St Catherine. He feels there is much more established radio stations could do in exposing “talented” emerging artistes like himself.

He is currently promoting his recently released single, Gyal President, on the G3K label.

“The song is not about teaching our youths to forget about everything else and focus on women 24/7. But, the truth is, we just cannot do without women whether they good or bad. The fact is, there are other songs I do, for example, which is about love and keeping the peace,” he said.

Brite Tention got his break earlier this year with the release of Every Girl. He has since released Mi Good, Lotto Shoes, and Don't Rush.

He aspires to be among dancehall's elites.

“I have a wealth of talent so it doesn't take a miracle,” he added.