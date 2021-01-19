'Michi' does it for Kamala

Reggae In The White House, a song by Papa Michigan, was included in the entertainment package of Sunday's Invest Caribbean/Caribbean American Action Networks' Caribbean inauguration party celebrating United States Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris.

“It is a good feeling to know that I can pen a song that people deem as important and relevant,” Papa Michigan, 60, told the Jamaica Observer yesterday. “It was made for Kamala Harris and is non-political. I was writing about what it symbolises for her to be the first female vice-president as well as the first African American woman in the White House... She has Jamaican roots and that was the inspiration.”

Released in December, Reggae In The White House is self-produced for the deejay's Ras Shanco Music label.

He shared how he became part of the entertainment line-up.

“The organisers got in touch with me three days before the event. They wanted permission to use the music video Reggae In The White House as they felt is was quite fitting for the event. The event lasted for one-and-a-half hour,” said Papa Michigan.

The event, presented under the theme: 'Celebrating #CaribbeanAmericanKamala' was streamed on the Facebook platform of One Caribbean Television. It was organised by Guyanese American entrepreneur Felicia J Persaud.

In addition to Papa Michigan, other Jamaican acts included Nadine Sutherland performing Action; Flourgon ( We Run Things); Fab 5 ( Jamaican Woman); Joan Myers, who did a rendition of Bob Marley and The Wailers One Love; and pianist Monty Alexander also made the cut.

Speakers included Prime Minister Andrew Holness and vice chancellor of The University of the West Indies, Sir Hilary Beckles.

“Joan Myers was the final act and before her Kamala Harris spoke, thanking the Caribbean and said she'll do the best can,” Papa Michigan added.

In July last year, Papa Michigan (given name Anthony Fairclough) was first runner-up in the Jamaica Festival Song Competition with Jamaica Dance. The contest was won by Buju Banton with I Am A Jamaican.

A former Manning Cup goalkeeper for Tivoli Gardens High School, he was a member of their Walker Cup winning team in 1978. While a student, he launched his music career alongside General Smiley with Rub A Dub Style. Now defunct, the duo is also known for hit songs including One Love Jam Down, Diseases and Sugar Daddy.