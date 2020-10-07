'Open Door' policy in Orlando

Audio engineer Jason Bromfield's dream to own his recording studio became a reality on September 26 with the launch of the aptly-named Open Doors facility in Orlando, Florida.

Roots singer Jahmali headlined the event, supported by Orlando acts Jeffrey Michaels, Myoka, Break Free and Nockshizzle.

“Having my own studio means I have developed my craft and have the capabilities required to do the task that is put in front of me. It makes me feel very proud!” Bromfield told the Jamaica Observer.

The studio launch will be complemented by the Open Doors rhythm, tentatively scheduled for release in December. It has 13 songs, including a contribution from Jahmali.

Bromfield has lived in Orlando since 2008. He plans to use Open Doors as a booster for the city's reggae scene, which lags behind that of Miami and Fort Lauderdale in South Florida.

The Spanish Town-raised Bromfield began his career in the late 1980s as an apprentice to producer Jack Scorpio. During the early 1990s, he did stints at Junior Reid's JR Productions and Penthouse Records, owned by Donovan Germain.

Bromfield's big break came in the mid-1990s when he moved to Startrail Records where the principal was producer Richard Bell. While at Startrail, he worked with artistes such as Anthony B and Everton Blender on hit songs like Raid The Barn and Family Man, respectively.

­— Howard Campbell