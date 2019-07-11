'Protect your intellectual property'

UK-BASED singer Meddy Ranks is urging young artistes to be vigilant in protecting their intellectual property. According to him, he was nearly ripped off by scammers.

“It came to my attention that an artiste, purporting to be from Ghana, was trying to steal my name. I have since contacted a music publisher and a lawyer to get this artiste to 'cease and desist' from trying to steal my name and selling my music online. I discovered the attempt to use my name by accident through an Internet search; identity theft is a serious issue, and this man was trying to create a clone, even wearing a turban to profit from my work. This is serious, especially in music, and my website managers/promoters are dealing with the situation online,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Music piracy has existed as long the music industry itself, but in this new digital age, the act of piracy is constantly changing and adapting.

“I just want to tell young artistes to properly register their music, protect their passwords to their online music sites, and get their publishers to protect their music online, because there may be people trying to pose as them in other countries to profit from their hard work. Young artistes need to be vigilant, and protect themselves in this new digital age. This is a lesson others can learn from,” he said.

The singer is pushing his latest single, Pretty Woman, featuring Gully Bop on the Alla Productions label. The song was released in January 2019.

Born Allan Jackson, he grew up in Jamaica and he got involved in music at a young age through Sugar Minott's Youthman Promotion. In 2003, he migrated to Birmingham, but still kept close to his roots.

“I have never forgotten my culture, I go back and forth to Jamaica. Music is my passion, respect every time,” he said.

Meddy Ranks is not only a reggae artiste, but is a very active social worker, reaching out to young people in tough communities in the UK. His work was featured on BBC TV a few years ago when he played an instrumental role in creating an awareness campaign and event to aid the Birmingham Citizen Advice Bureau, which was on the verge of closing down.

His other songs include What Alot We Got and Badness Nuh Pay.