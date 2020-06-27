'Purple' does it Day by Day

The north coast live music scene has been fertile ground for Jamaican musicians since the 1940s. Some of reggae's finest players of instruments got their start in Jamaican hotels.

Guitarist Eurtis “Purple” Williams played on many of those bandstands before migrating to the United States in the 1990s. In March, he released Day by Day, his first album.

He wrote 11 of the 13 songs on the set which includes covers of Tommy James and The Shondells' Crystal Blue Persuasion and What's Going On, originally done by Marvin Gaye.

Williams, who lives in South Florida, started work on Day by Day in 2019. After backing some of dancehall/reggae's biggest acts for over 35 years, he felt it was time to show off his skills.

“Is a great feeling to finally get it out. I think it's every musician goal to release an album and I hope people will like it,” he said.

Some of the songs on Day by Day are the title track and Wicked Man. My God is Real, another song, recalls his Christian upbringing in Gayle, St Mary.

Inspired by smooth jazz stylists George Benson and Earl Klugh, Williams' secular career began in hotels such as Grand Lido, Sandals and Hedonism II. His contemporaries include Benjy Myaz, Mikey Spice and Junior Jazz.

He was also a member of producer Courtney Cole's Roof Extension Band that backed acts like Jigsy King and Tony Curtis on major events including Reggae Sumfest.

Williams is best known to South Florida music fans as a member of the Millennium Band which has supported Freddie McGregor, Sanchez and Glen Washington on tours of the US.

— Howard Campbell