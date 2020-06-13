'Let's fix Jamaica first'

Kapri is peeved that Jamaicans continue to turn a blind eye to social inequities at home, even while joining in solidarity with demonstrations sparked by the May 23 death of George Floyd by cops in the United States.



“Let's address our issues first, I get the point that George Floyd was brutally murdered by US police, and I see Jamaicans protesting outside the US Embassy. But where were those protesters in civil society when the gang and the state-sponsored violence claimed the lives of our people and our kids?” Kapri reasoned.



“Let's fix Jamaica, we dey yah on the battlefield fi all Jamaicans. You can't pick and choose the battles you want to be involved in, you have to be all in, you can't be in and out like a light bulb. You have to stand firm on all social issues,” he continued.



Over the past two weeks, people from all over the world have gathered to protest racial injustice and police brutality. There was even a peaceful demonstration outside the US Embassy in Liguanea, St Andrew last week.



“That's all very well and good. But why didn't Jamaicans get up and block the roads when the blind girl [Jasmine Dean] went missing? Or when the young girl [Shantae Skyers] was found dead in Sterling Castle last year? We have kids, we know what it is to be a father, and we don't want to be in their shoes to lose a loved one, God knows...so I feel their pain, but we need structure and justice for all, especially for Jamaicans,” Kapri said.



Dean, a visually impaired student of the University of the West Indies, went missing on February 27 after leaving the campus. She was last seen in Papine area and has not been heard of since.



In the meantime, Kapri is amping up the promotion of Glory, produced by Andre “Drizzy” Patterson.



“This is a powerful song with an incredible message that one must always pursue one's dreams. The song is on all major mixtapes in the streets and selectors ah run with it,” Kapri said.



Since its release in February on the Drizzy Productions label, and an accompanying video, there has been a steady buzz despite the COVID-19 pandemic.



The deejay, whose real name is Dwayne Wallace, attended Pembroke Hall Primary and High schools. He got his break in 2008 when he released the single Dear Mama.



He is knowns for songs, including Mid Town Party, Anything and My Shorty.